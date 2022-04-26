News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

ACROSS THE SEA: 61-year-old man to row solo from US to France

A North Carolina grandfather plans to row solo from U.S. to France. (SOURCE: WTKR)
By Angela Bohon
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) – A North Carolina grandfather has big plans that span the north Atlantic as he plans to row from Virginia to France nonstop. He will also be going solo.

Peter Harley plans to start the 4,000-mile trek from the Lynnhaven Marina in Virginia Beach, Virginia, next week, depending on the weather.

The 61-year-old isn’t taking a standard rowboat. He said he fortunately does not get seasick and isn’t worried about being lonely at sea.

“I’m rowing a boat that should really be rowed by two people,” Harley said. “It’s just who I am. I just do it the hard way.”

The rowboat has a camping setup, complete with sleeping quarters. It also had plenty of storage for his protein shakes, energy bars and occasional pasta.

“I’ve eaten only expedition food for nine months to test it out and get used to it,” Harley said.

The boat even converts salt water into drinking water and has waste accommodations, of a sort.

Harley is originally from South Africa and now lives in North Carolina. He’s a thrill-seeker who’s no stranger to the ocean.

“No hesitations whatsoever, absolutely zero,” he said. “I know what’s coming, and I’m happy to take it on. And I’m prepared. I’m prepared mentally and physically for it.”

His daughter, Bonnie Evans, will stay in the U.S. keeping in contact with her father through satellite communication. She plans to celebrate with him in France.

“It didn’t surprise me and I was all in, ready to support him in every way shape or form,” she said. “And yeah, just really, really excited and beyond proud.”

They’ve decided to make the event a fundraiser for several charities.

Harley said none of this is about fame.

“There are a few records that will come but that’s not the motivation at all,” he said. “The motivation is the physical and mental challenge.”

Harley said he will enjoy the time alone and the possibility of being greeted by sea life along the way.

“I’m sure I’ll see a lot of dolphins, a lot of birds,” he said. “Sharks, I’ll probably see sharks.”

The trek is expected to take up to four months. It all started for Harley after he watched a competition on TV.

“I think a lot of these events do start as dreams and crazy ideas,” Harley said. “It’s now or never. Do it now or don’t do it.”

Harley’s boat will have live-tracking capabilities, so you can send a message of support to Harley on his journey or make a donation.

Copyright 2022 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Bond set at $1M for 14-year-old suspect charged with murder of Lily Peters
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
After five years of being on paid administrative leave, the Taylor County Sheriff asked in a...
Taylor County Sheriff asks demoted deputy charged with misconduct in office back to duty after 5 years on paid leave
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
The petition was started to create what's called a "Lily Alert."
Petition created for ‘Lily Alerts’ after Chippewa Falls girl’s death

Latest News

Catching early signs of drug and alcohol use in your teen. That’s the idea of a presentation...
D.C. Everest helping parents spot signs for drug abuse
The Honoring Excellence in Education program
Marathon County honors Excellence in Education
The Hastings Police Department in Nebraska recognized one of its own officers for their...
Life-Saving Award: Officer recognized for saving teen suffering cardiac arrest at school
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic during the...
Bucks roll Bulls in Game 5, advance to face Celtics in second round