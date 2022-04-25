USA Curling Junior National Championships come to Plover

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - This week the Sentry Curling Center in Plover is hosting the USA Curling Junior National Championships, a U21 competition giving athletes a shot to represent their country on the international level. A total of 22 teams, ten girls’ teams and 12 boys’ teams, are competing.

“The way this works is these will be the champions for the United States,” said Steve Wykle, the Event Chair. “The winner of the men’s and women’s brackets will go to the world championships in 2023.”

The opening ceremonies took place Saturday night. The competition runs from Sunday through next Saturday. The overall experience is exciting for athletes and fans alike.

“One of our main missions is to build junior curling so to have this junior curling event really gets a lot of excitement in the community and tries to capture the young people in the community to try curling, want to curl,” said Wykle.

To make the event happen, hundreds of volunteers are stepping up throughout the week to bring on their larger than usual crowds.

“This is certainly the most amount of people we’ve had in the curling club,” said Wykle. “These bleachers, those aren’t usually here. SPASH loaned those to us.”

With more fans in the building, competitors get to experience one of the most dynamic atmospheres they’ve been a part of.

“Typically for curling, there’s just the teams here watching so to have this many fans, a lot of fans, people from the community is new for us,” said Wykle.

The week-long event is an exciting showcase for the sport, especially to encourage the next generation of curlers.

“Curling is just such a fantastic sport,” said Wykle. “It just builds a lot of character and good life examples in the sport and an opportunity like this for these people is probably the pinnacle of their curling career.”

Tickets for the championships are $15 per day. All tickets must be bought at the door.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.