Traffic to be impacted Thursday due to rail work in Plover

Railroad tracks(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Central Ltd. will begin work to improve a railroad crossing in Plover.

Crews will replace railroad signals and add gates to the crossing between Grant Avenue and Nassau Boulevard.

Traffic on a portion of Plover Road/Highway 54 will be impacted. People driving west on Highway 54 will be detoured using Foremost Drive, Corporate Avenue, Tall Pine Drive, Grant Avenue, and back to Highway 54. Eastbound Highway 54 will be under single-lane closures throughout the day.

The road is expected to reopen by the end of the day.

Detour due to rail work(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

