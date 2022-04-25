News and First Alert Weather App
Tom Tiffany launches re-election campaign

Tom Tiffany was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2020
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Representative Tom Tiffany launched his re-election campaign Monday morning in Rothschild. The Republican incumbent first won the 7th congressional district seat in 2020.

“I will fight every day for the people of the 7th congressional district, for everyone in northern and western Wisconsin, to restore that freedom, liberty, and opportunity, and bring control back to states, local communities, and in particular the citizens of the United States,” said Rep. Tiffany at the event.

One of many parts of Tiffany’s campaign includes lowering inflation. He criticized the Biden administration for spending too much and boosting prices. Tiffany told supporters what his campaign will prioritize at the launch.

“Record crime, record illegal immigration, record inflation, record-high energy prices, record deficits, we know what the problems are. We’re going to deliver the message to the people of Wisconsin and to the people of America that there is a better way,” said Tiffany.

Tiffany also spoke about improving drug problems in Wisconsin, increasing border control and supporting law enforcement.

Tiffany previously served in the Wisconsin State Assembly and State Senate for the 12th District.

There are eight congressional districts in Wisconsin. The 7th Congressional District covers the majority of northern Wisconsin.

