Stevens Point woman from Ukraine holds fundraiser to help her home country

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point woman from Ukraine is helping those affected by the Russian invasion. Ruslana Marchenko started a fundraiser that has already raised over $1,000 for Ukrainians in need and she said it’s just the beginning.

“So where I’m from, the war has actually been going on for 8 years now,” said Ruslana Marchenko, a volunteer.

Marchenko was born and raised in Ukraine. She moved to the United States at the age of 15 with the help of a scholarship.

“And I lived with a host family here and I went to high school, I went to SPASH,” said Marchenko.

She said she wanted to help the people back in her home country, but she didn’t know how successful a fundraiser would be.

“At first I wasn’t sure and then 30 minutes after I set up the fundraiser, my teacher from SPASH donated $100,” said Marchenko.

From there, the donations came rolling in.

“So my first fundraiser was a GoFundMe, and I was able to raise $1,180 to send to an organization called Food for Life,” said Marchenko.

She said Food for Life provides hot meals for Ukrainians in areas seeing heavy fighting and conflict.

“But people who, you know, don’t have a roof over their head, they don’t have access to water or food or medicine those people aren’t really getting any help,” said Marchenko.

Marchenko didn’t stop there. She also started a second fundraiser to help Ukrainians.

“I’m selling bracelets and that money, I’m actually having people pick if they want it to go to an animal shelter that helps animals who have been injured during shelling, or to an organization that helps people,” said Marchenko.

She said the support from the community to help her home country is incredible.

“But even here from Stevens Point, our community is able to help people over there where I’m from and where I grew up,” said Marchenko.

If you are interested in donating to Marchenko’s fundraiser, you can click the link here.

