News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Stevens Point woman from Ukraine holds fundraiser to help her home country

Ruslana Marchenko has already raised over $1,000 for Ukrainians.
By Jade Flury
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point woman from Ukraine is helping those affected by the Russian invasion. Ruslana Marchenko started a fundraiser that has already raised over $1,000 for Ukrainians in need and she said it’s just the beginning.

“So where I’m from, the war has actually been going on for 8 years now,” said Ruslana Marchenko, a volunteer.

Marchenko was born and raised in Ukraine. She moved to the United States at the age of 15 with the help of a scholarship.

“And I lived with a host family here and I went to high school, I went to SPASH,” said Marchenko.

She said she wanted to help the people back in her home country, but she didn’t know how successful a fundraiser would be.

“At first I wasn’t sure and then 30 minutes after I set up the fundraiser, my teacher from SPASH donated $100,” said Marchenko.

From there, the donations came rolling in.

“So my first fundraiser was a GoFundMe, and I was able to raise $1,180 to send to an organization called Food for Life,” said Marchenko.

She said Food for Life provides hot meals for Ukrainians in areas seeing heavy fighting and conflict.

“But people who, you know, don’t have a roof over their head, they don’t have access to water or food or medicine those people aren’t really getting any help,” said Marchenko.

Marchenko didn’t stop there. She also started a second fundraiser to help Ukrainians.

“I’m selling bracelets and that money, I’m actually having people pick if they want it to go to an animal shelter that helps animals who have been injured during shelling, or to an organization that helps people,” said Marchenko.

She said the support from the community to help her home country is incredible.

“But even here from Stevens Point, our community is able to help people over there where I’m from and where I grew up,” said Marchenko.

If you are interested in donating to Marchenko’s fundraiser, you can click the link here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing.
1 dead, another able to walk away as car plunges off highway in Waupaca Co.
The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 killed in fractal burning incident, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of hobby’s danger
Andrew Kaminski
UPDATE: Missing Stevens Point man found safe
The Wood County Sheriff's Department said Jamy Brost and Perry Carlstrom were arrested on April...
Man, woman arrested twice in 5 days for drug charges
Plover family gets hot water for the first time in months.
‘It was the best shower I ever took:’ Plover family gets hot water for the first time in months

Latest News

22 teams will compete for a chance to represent Team USA at the World Championships.
USA Curling Junior National Championships come to Plover
One person is recovering at Marshfield Medical Center after their vehicle rolled over in Wood...
1 injured after vehicle rollover in Town of Saratoga
Breezy & much cooler Monday with a chance of snow showers. The cool weather continues through...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
USA Curling Junior National Championships come to Plover
USA Curling Junior National Championships come to Plover
UWSP baseball practice at Zimmermann Field.
Higher expectations for UWSP baseball