Source: UWSP Football hires former UW-Oshkosh OC Luke Venne as head coach

By Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -UWSP Football has found their new head coach, as a source close to the Pointers program tells NewsChannel 7 that they have hired former UW-Oshkosh offensive coordinator Luke Venne to fill the role vacated by Greg Breitbach. A press conference to introduce Venne will take place at 1:30 on Monday on UWSP’s campus.

Venne spent 19 seasons as an assistant coach with the Titans, 14 of them in a full-time capacity. He’s been the program’s offensive coordinator for the past six seasons. In his time as the OC, the Titans have consistently been one of the best offenses in Division III football.

Oshkosh reached the D-III championship game for the first time in 2016 with Venne running the offense, and reached the semifinal round the following season. The Titans also won a share of the WIAC Championship three times in six seasons during his tenure.

Venne, an Oconomowac native, played offensive tackle at Oshkosh from 1998-2001.

