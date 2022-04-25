News and First Alert Weather App
More than a dozen people displaced after Rhinelander apartment fire

(MGN)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - More than a dozen people were displaced after fire damaged an apartment building in Rhinelander early Sunday morning.

According to the Rhinelander Fire Department, the call came in around 1 a.m. Crews responded to an eight-unit apartment building on the 800 block of Timber Drive in Rhinelander. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross says they are assisting 13 people, including five children, who were displaced because of the fire.

