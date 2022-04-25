Marathon County program brings victims, offenders face-to-face

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For nearly 20 decades a program in Marathon County is keeping first-time offenders out of custody while still helping them understand the consequence of their crime.

Restorative Justice brings together crime victims and the offender to come up with a resolution. Goodwill of Northcentral Wisconsin facilitates the program. Victims of a crime are central to the process and are given a voice.

Program leader Tim Wavrunek said the program was started in Barron County.

”It’s very victim-weighted,” Wavrunek explained.

Last fall, the program facilitated a resolution between the Marathon County Parks Department and three middle school students who defaced a memorial bench site at Marathon Park.

“They are actually purchased by people to memorialize a loved one,” explained Assistant Director Andrew Sims. “They are rather expensive; they involve a concrete pad, a bench itself and a pad. We were in the process of pouring those pads. We had poured them that day and the concrete wasn’t cured yet so some names and diagrams were etched into the concrete.”

The entire memorial cost about $1,700, according to Sims. Officials with the Restorative Justice Program said the mediation resulted in the students each receiving 35 hours of community service while also paying for some of the damages.

The mother of one of the offenders said the program was beneficial.

“Certainly, no one wants to see their daughter at the age of 12 end up in a courtroom, so that was quite jarring,” the offender’s mom explained. “To know that there was another avenue or pathway where she could learn to be responsible and accountable and to reflect on the decision they made that day… when we learned of that, we embraced that opportunity.”

The cement has since been replaced. Restorative Justice officials said all three students who participated in the program understood and were remorseful.

“It’s more of a holistic approach in dealing with the people, not just which law was broken,” explained Wavrunek.

Click here to learn more about the program.

