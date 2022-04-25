News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Hilight Zone Podcast: Breaking World Records

Podcast Logo
Podcast Logo(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH runner Roisin Willis has another world record, this time the fastest distance medley relay time ever recorded.

Willis set the mark with three new balance professionals at the unveiling of their new facility “The Track,” besting the previous indoor mark by five seconds.

I speak to her about the opportunity and the moment, as well as discuss her high school season as she looks to break her own state record.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Kaminski
UPDATE: Missing Stevens Point man found safe
The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 killed in fractal burning incident, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of hobby’s danger
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
A big temperature drop to start the work week compared to the past weekend
First Alert Weather: A 20-degree temperature drop to start the week
Change this caption before publishing.
1 dead, another able to walk away as car plunges off highway in Waupaca Co.

Latest News

UWSP baseball practice at Zimmermann Field.
Higher expectations for UWSP baseball
Luke Venne
Source: UWSP Football hires former UW-Oshkosh OC Luke Venne as head coach
Bucks win game 4, lead series 3-1
Prep Highlights- 4-23-22
SPASH baseball picks up win, D.C. Everest beats SPASH softball in 4/23 prep highlights