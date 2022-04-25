Hilight Zone Podcast: Breaking World Records

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH runner Roisin Willis has another world record, this time the fastest distance medley relay time ever recorded.

Willis set the mark with three new balance professionals at the unveiling of their new facility “The Track,” besting the previous indoor mark by five seconds.

I speak to her about the opportunity and the moment, as well as discuss her high school season as she looks to break her own state record.

