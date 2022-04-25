News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Higher expectations for UWSP baseball

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point has 24 wins on the season and they are ranked 16 in Division 3 baseball. But with 12 regular season games left, and the Pointers have their sights set higher than just a WIAC crown.

Last season, the team won 32 games and shared the conference title with UW-Whitewater. This year, they are aiming to make the dance after they weren’t selected for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament a year ago.

“We definitely felt we got jipped [last year]. Definitely put a chip on our shoulder this year, got after in the weight room and whatnot and it’s showing right now,” senior outfielder Aaron Simmons said.

The Pointers are tied atop the conference with UW-Whitewater again with 15 conference wins.

“When you win, it kind of stabilizes your approach to things and kind of causes buy-in just based on the fact that you’re winning,” head coach Nat Richter said.

UWSP has done so by continuing a philosophy instilled by their second-year head coach—power.

“it’s so much fun when we’re jumping out of the dugout when someone hits one, it’s just incredible,” Simmons said.

They have over 35 home runs this season and lead the conference in runs scored. But in the midst of another season powering them to the top of the WIAC, the season isn’t complete.

“I don’t expect anything less from this team, I think we can do something special,” outfielder Payton Nelson said.

UWSP will play UW-Whitewater at home on Tuesday in a doubleheader that could determine the conference winner.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing.
1 dead, another able to walk away as car plunges off highway in Waupaca Co.
The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 killed in fractal burning incident, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of hobby’s danger
Andrew Kaminski
UPDATE: Missing Stevens Point man found safe
The Wood County Sheriff's Department said Jamy Brost and Perry Carlstrom were arrested on April...
Man, woman arrested twice in 5 days for drug charges
Plover family gets hot water for the first time in months.
‘It was the best shower I ever took:’ Plover family gets hot water for the first time in months

Latest News

Luke Venne
Source: UWSP Football hires former UW-Oshkosh OC Luke Venne as head coach
Bucks win game 4, lead series 3-1
Prep Highlights- 4-23-22
SPASH baseball picks up win, D.C. Everest beats SPASH softball in 4/23 prep highlights
Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) attempts to control the puck in front of the net as...
Plover native Joe Pavelski records 500th career NHL assist