Higher expectations for UWSP baseball

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point has 24 wins on the season and they are ranked 16 in Division 3 baseball. But with 12 regular season games left, and the Pointers have their sights set higher than just a WIAC crown.

Last season, the team won 32 games and shared the conference title with UW-Whitewater. This year, they are aiming to make the dance after they weren’t selected for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament a year ago.

“We definitely felt we got jipped [last year]. Definitely put a chip on our shoulder this year, got after in the weight room and whatnot and it’s showing right now,” senior outfielder Aaron Simmons said.

The Pointers are tied atop the conference with UW-Whitewater again with 15 conference wins.

“When you win, it kind of stabilizes your approach to things and kind of causes buy-in just based on the fact that you’re winning,” head coach Nat Richter said.

UWSP has done so by continuing a philosophy instilled by their second-year head coach—power.

“it’s so much fun when we’re jumping out of the dugout when someone hits one, it’s just incredible,” Simmons said.

They have over 35 home runs this season and lead the conference in runs scored. But in the midst of another season powering them to the top of the WIAC, the season isn’t complete.

“I don’t expect anything less from this team, I think we can do something special,” outfielder Payton Nelson said.

UWSP will play UW-Whitewater at home on Tuesday in a doubleheader that could determine the conference winner.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.