First peregrine falcon egg arrives inside WPS nest box in Rothschild

An ongoing project to increase Wisconsin's peregrine falcon population marked a milestone over the weekend as the first egg of the season was laid.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - An ongoing project to increase Wisconsin’s peregrine falcon population marked a milestone over the weekend as the first egg of the season was laid.

Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies began installing peregrine falcon nest boxes on power plants in the early ‘90s. So far, 421 peregrine falcons have hatched at WPS and We Energies facilities — that’s 20% of all peregrine falcons born in Wisconsin.

The falcons are named during a contest and banded for monitoring.

The male falcon named Sheldon is nesting at the Weston Power Plant for his seventh straight year. He’s caring for the egg with an unbanded female falcon who arrived at the nest box earlier this month. The peregrine parents will take turns incubating their egg(s) over the coming weeks. If all goes well, the first chicks will begin hatching in a little over a month.

Click here to watch the live feed.

