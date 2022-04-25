D.C. Everest seniors near completion of 70th Habitat for Humanity home

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Nineteen seniors at D.C. Everest High School are getting closer to completing the 70th home for Habitat for Humanity. Together the two have partnered to build 15 homes.

NewsChannel 7 first spoke to the students back in November when the roof was under construction. Now, the home is in the cosmetic construction phase where students are putting on doors and prepping for trim. Construction started at the beginning of the school year in 2021. Students said the process and progress have taught them things like teamwork and relationship bonding.

”It’s good for the school. [It’s a] good feeling personally. I know the guys actually like it too where it’s not a normal project or a normal school project because you’re actually building somebody’s home,” construction teacher at D.C. Everest, Chad Pernsteiner said.

“It’s been good actually. Teamwork has been good. Comparing it to the first day of school... We’ve built a really good relationship with our teachers and classmates myself, for example,” D.C. Everest senior, Carson Riemer said.

Students also added that working on this kind of project is a win-win, where they get hands-on experience in what they are interested in doing as a career while giving back to the community.

Habitat for Humanity said this home, along with the others that came before it couldn’t have been done without the generosity of the community. However, the organization pointed out the need for these efforts to continue, now more than ever.

“Recent significant increases to rental costs have left several local families struggling to make ends meet and still provide basic needs for themselves, their children, and often elderly family members,” operations director for Habitat for Humanity, Kim Tallitsch said.

Tallitsch also explained that with these team efforts, another local family in our community gets to experience what it means to have a home of their own.

The 70th home is scheduled to move to its permanent address on South 7th Avenue in Wausau on May 12.

To learn more about the programs offered at Habitat for Humanity, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.