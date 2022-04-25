News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Chippewa Falls police searching for missing child

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m. by her father.
Chippewa Falls police are searching for a missing child. (Source: WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is searching for a missing child.

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, a fourth grader at Parkview Elementary School, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m. by her father.

Peters’ father said she did not return home after visiting her aunt’s house on the 400 block of North Grove Street. She was last seen by family members Sunday evening. Peters was supposed to be heading home to the 50 block of East Birch Street, but she wasn’t found in the area. Her bike was found after dark near her aunt’s home near the walking trail between the end of North Grove Street and the Leinenkugel’s Brewery parking lot.

Peters was last seen wearing a purple quarter-zip long-sleeve shirt with black stretch pants and gray shoes.

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m. by her father.(Chippewa Falls Police Department)

K9 teams from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and Lake Hallie Police Department were called in to search the area last night. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department also used a drone to search the woods near the area Peters went missing. Meanwhile, Chippewa Falls Police investigators continued to follow-up with family and friends who might have information.

Currently, the incident does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, according to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, who said they contacted the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District posted on Facebook Monday that they are working closely with police and said their thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. Jeff Holmes, CFAUSD Superintendent, said the school is using all of its communication channels to get the word out to as many people as possible to help find Peters. The district also has school counselors and student resource officers working with students at Parkview Elementary to help them cope with the situation.

Anyone with information about Peters’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701 and select Option 1.

Please see attached for an initial Press Release for a Missing Child in Chippewa Falls from last night. Thank you

Posted by Chippewa Falls Police Department on Monday, April 25, 2022

The school district is working closely with the police. If you have any information please contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department directly. Our thoughts with the family during this difficult time.

Posted by Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District on Monday, April 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Kaminski
UPDATE: Missing Stevens Point man found safe
The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 killed in fractal burning incident, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of hobby’s danger
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
A big temperature drop to start the work week compared to the past weekend
First Alert Weather: A 20-degree temperature drop to start the week
Change this caption before publishing.
1 dead, another able to walk away as car plunges off highway in Waupaca Co.

Latest News

Driver receiving citation (FILE)
Wisconsin DMV now shares driver data with other states
Podcast Logo
Hilight Zone Podcast: Breaking World Records
The Lowell Center, Wisconsin Rapids
Wisconsin Rapids Parks & Rec Department to move to new location
A big temperature drop to start the work week compared to the past weekend
First Alert Weather: A 20-degree temperature drop to start the week
Building 70th home for Habitat for Humanity
Building 70th home for Habitat for Humanity