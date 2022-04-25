Appliance stores are seeing some supply chain improvements

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It quickly became the new normal to wait several months to more than a year to get new appliances during the peak of the pandemic.

A local appliance store owner said things are starting to look up. They’re not only beginning to see shiny new appliances they’re also seeing the silver lining in supply chain issues.

“The past two years obviously availability obviously with the COVID pandemic, availability has been an issue. Although I think over the last months there’s been improvement,” said Steve Richetto, co-owner, Grebe’s.

Richetto said delays are on the decline.

“People being not as frustrated because of long delays,” said Richetto.

That isn’t for all brands. He said Bosch is a popular choice and waits are still up to 15 months.

“Bosch dishwasher, it’s going to be a problem, it’s going to be a long wait before you see one of those,” said Richetto.

Built-in stove tops and wall ovens are still several months out. If you aren’t looking for something too particular you’re in luck.

“If you say, I’m not real picky, I think you could walk away with something today,” said Richetto.

Richetto said he thinks there will be continued improvement in availability as manufacturers continue to learn now to navigate the demand.

