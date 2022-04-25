News and First Alert Weather App
3 young people shot in Milwaukee; 13-year-old girl dies

Authorities say a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl was killed and two other young people were injured...
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl was killed and two other young people were injured in a triple shooting on the city’s south side.

Police responded to the shooting about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and discovered that a 13-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man had been shot. The 13-year-old girl died at a local hospital.

The 10-year-old girl was listed in serious but stable condition and the 18-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries. Details of the shooting are under investigation. No further information was released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

