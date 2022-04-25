News and First Alert Weather App
1 injured after vehicle rollover in Town of Saratoga

One person is recovering at Marshfield Medical Center after their vehicle rolled over in Wood County.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is recovering at Marshfield Medical Center after their vehicle rolled over in Wood County. The Wood County Communications Center got a call about a rollover Sunday morning just after 8 a.m. in the Town of Saratoga at 52nd Street South and Ranger road.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, when crews arrived on scene, they determined the juvenile driver was driving southbound on 52nd street, left the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was transported by life link to the hospital.

Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.

