Wisconsin Science Olympiad returns in-person at UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After not taking place in person since 2019, the Wisconsin Science Olympiad state competition returned Friday and Saturday on the campus of UW-Stevens Point.

A total of 89 teams from around the state battled in 28 events for both high school and middle school, creating 56 total events. The idea behind the science-based competition is to give students competitive opportunities outside of sports.

“They want to challenge their mind in some way,” said State Director for the olympiad Nicole Dallman. “They’re looking for that and Science Olympiad is probably the biggest nationwide STEM competition that allows them to challenge themselves and push themselves.”

Events featured both hands-on and written events. Some of the events included mousetrap vehicles, homemade aircraft, robotics and meteorology study, featuring NewsChannel 7 meteorologists Mark Holley and Chad Franzen.

“It shapes who they are as a person and how they interact with people,” said Dallman. “Their teamwork skills, their organization skills, I think that’s lost in today’s world and this really helps them develop that and I’ve even heard that from the kids themselves.”

Several area teams made their way to the state competition including Athens, Lakeland Union, Medford, Mosinee, Wausau East and Wausau West. The last of those teams, Wausau West, they’re led by a coach with plenty of experience. Head coach Paul Nelson has been the head coach of the team for 27 years.

“It’s fun to see the kids competing and to see how excited they get,” said Nelson. “It’s for science kids. This is a chance for them to compete in a different element.”

Wausau West’s squad was primarily made up of underclassmen. However, from their perspective the experience is valuable.

“Seeing other people compete at the state level gives you a view of how other teams compete and can really help you grow better,” said freshman Brahm Bina.

“It’s really amazing,” added teammate Audrey Doering. “I mean our team is fairly young and this being my first year I think the preparation and there’s so many people I have met, so it’s just been an amazing experience.”

It ended up being about more than the experience for the Warriors. They ended up placing eighth overall. Marquette was the overall champion in high school. Hamilton won the middle school competition. No matter the result, many were just excited to be back in person.

“I personally say doing it in person is so much better, but with COVID we had to stay home and it was more laid back, but I like the rush of being here,” said Wausau West sophomore Diya Patel.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.