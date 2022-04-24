UWSP baseball sweeps doubleheader with UW-Eau Claire

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point baseball swept a doubleheader with UW-Eau Claire on Saturday to maintain a share of first place in the WIAC.

The Pointers were able to control the Blugolds in game one, with Payton Nelson’s RBI single Anthony Tomczak’ infield RBI single part of a two-run sixth inning. Sidney Ferry locked down the final frame to secure the 5-2 win.

In game two, Eau Claire jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and led until the seventh inning. That’s when the Pointers’ bats exploded, with home runs from Quin Henwood and Payton Nelson part of eight runs in the seventh and eighth innings. UWSP would win 10-5 to move their record to 22-4, including a WIAC record of 13-3.

