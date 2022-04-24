News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

SPASH baseball picks up win, D.C. Everest beats SPASH softball in 4/23 prep highlights

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH baseball was able to pick up a win in game one of their doubleheader vs Onalaska while the softball team dropped their road contest against D.C. Everest.

The Panthers baseball team was up 2-1 against the Hilltoppers when they busted the game open with five runs in the third and fourth innings, highlighted by a Lucca Weinkauf RBI double and a Noah Marschke RBI single. The Panthers won game one of the doubleheader 8-3, while dropping game two 2-0.

The SPASH softball team was also in action at D.C. Everest, taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning after Zoe Fink drove in a run on a double. Both teams threatened to score more throughout the game, but D.C. Everest was able to push across two runs to take a 2-1 win over their conference rival.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wood County Sheriff's Department said Jamy Brost and Perry Carlstrom were arrested on April...
Man, woman arrested twice in 5 days for drug charges
The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 killed in fractal burning incident, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of hobby’s danger
Change this caption before publishing.
1 dead, another able to walk away as car plunges off highway in Waupaca Co.
A man the family said they've never seen before, armed with two guns, came looking for a woman...
Social media scam nearly turns violent
Plover family gets hot water for the first time in months.
‘It was the best shower I ever took:’ Plover family gets hot water for the first time in months

Latest News

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) attempts to control the puck in front of the net as...
Plover native Joe Pavelski records 500th career NHL assist
Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain plays during a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in...
Adames steals home in Brewers’ 5-3 win over Phillies
UWSP v. UWEC Baseball
UWSP baseball sweeps doubleheader with UW-Eau Claire
High School Sports 4/22/2022
Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids pick up softball wins, Marshfield falls to Eau Claire North in soccer