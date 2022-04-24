SPASH baseball picks up win, D.C. Everest beats SPASH softball in 4/23 prep highlights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH baseball was able to pick up a win in game one of their doubleheader vs Onalaska while the softball team dropped their road contest against D.C. Everest.

The Panthers baseball team was up 2-1 against the Hilltoppers when they busted the game open with five runs in the third and fourth innings, highlighted by a Lucca Weinkauf RBI double and a Noah Marschke RBI single. The Panthers won game one of the doubleheader 8-3, while dropping game two 2-0.

The SPASH softball team was also in action at D.C. Everest, taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning after Zoe Fink drove in a run on a double. Both teams threatened to score more throughout the game, but D.C. Everest was able to push across two runs to take a 2-1 win over their conference rival.

