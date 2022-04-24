Plover native Joe Pavelski records 500th career NHL assist
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DALLAS, TX. (WSAW) - Plover native Joe Pavelski recorded another milestone on Saturday, tallying his 500th career assist.
In the game against the Seattle Kraken, Pavelski was able to thread the needle on a pass through the crease to Jason Robertson, who hit the back of the net.
Pavelski continues to excel in his age 37 season, recording 27 goals and 51 assists for a total of 421 career goals to go along with the 500 assists. He signed a one-year extension worth $5.5 million to remain with the Dallas Stars through next season.
