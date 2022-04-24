Plover native Joe Pavelski records 500th career NHL assist

DALLAS, TX. (WSAW) - Plover native Joe Pavelski recorded another milestone on Saturday, tallying his 500th career assist.

In the game against the Seattle Kraken, Pavelski was able to thread the needle on a pass through the crease to Jason Robertson, who hit the back of the net.

With his assist on Jason Robertson's goal, Joe Pavelski has recorded his 500th career assist.



Congrats, Pavs! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/he60DEPjUk — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 24, 2022

Pavelski continues to excel in his age 37 season, recording 27 goals and 51 assists for a total of 421 career goals to go along with the 500 assists. He signed a one-year extension worth $5.5 million to remain with the Dallas Stars through next season.

