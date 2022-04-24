News and First Alert Weather App
Plover native Joe Pavelski records 500th career NHL assist

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) attempts to control the puck in front of the net as Detroit Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic (39), Danny DeKeyser (65), Tyler Bertuzzi (59) and Moritz Seider (53) defend in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DALLAS, TX. (WSAW) - Plover native Joe Pavelski recorded another milestone on Saturday, tallying his 500th career assist.

In the game against the Seattle Kraken, Pavelski was able to thread the needle on a pass through the crease to Jason Robertson, who hit the back of the net.

Pavelski continues to excel in his age 37 season, recording 27 goals and 51 assists for a total of 421 career goals to go along with the 500 assists. He signed a one-year extension worth $5.5 million to remain with the Dallas Stars through next season.

