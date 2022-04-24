News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Breezy & cooler to start the week

Staying breezy Sunday night and on Monday, Highs on Monday will be about 20 degrees cooler during the afternoon.
Breezy with a chance of rain showers tonight north. Brisk and cooler Monday, chance of snow showers. The cooler weather persists through mid-week.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mostly cloudy Sunday evening with a chance of showers north. Staying breezy Sunday night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Not as windy overnight into Monday, with wind gusts up to 20 mph.
Not as windy overnight into Monday, with wind gusts up to 20 mph.(WSAW)
Turning cooler tonight with lots of clouds.
Turning cooler tonight with lots of clouds.(WSAW)

Monday features plenty of clouds and a brisk cooler day. There is a chance of snow showers or flurries at times. Highs in the upper 30s north, low to mid 40s central and south.

Lots of clouds and breezy Monday with a chance of snow showers.
Lots of clouds and breezy Monday with a chance of snow showers.(WSAW)
A few flakes could fly at times on Monday.
A few flakes could fly at times on Monday.(WSAW)

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, breezy, and a chance of flurries. Highs in the low 40s. Some sun on Wednesday with highs rebounding to around 50.

The next weather maker arrives late Wednesday night with rain/snow possible before daybreak. As the day goes along the rain/snow mix should go mostly over to rain showers in Central Wisconsin, while some flakes could still mix in across parts of the Northwoods. Highs in the mid 40s.

Rain showers, mixed with a bit of snow at times in the Northwoods Wednesday night into Thursday.
Rain showers, mixed with a bit of snow at times in the Northwoods Wednesday night into Thursday.(WSAW)

Sunshine is back to end the work week on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Next weekend may start off unsettled on Saturday with showers and a chance of storms. Highs in the low 60s. Clouds on Sunday, May 1st with showers possible. Highs around 50.

Cooler than average temps through mid-week, milder toward the weekend.
Cooler than average temps through mid-week, milder toward the weekend.(WSAW)

