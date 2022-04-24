News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Blustery & turning cooler to start the week

Winds will becoming gusty Sunday afternoon as temperatures slowly drop back through the 50s.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After experiencing the warmest day of the year on Saturday, Sunday is a day of transition. A cold front will shift east across the area, opening the door for cooler air to move back into the Badger State. A mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, becoming windy by the midday and staying blustery through the afternoon. There is a chance of showers this afternoon north of Highway 29. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wind gusts up to 40 mph at times during the afternoon hours.

Mostly cloudy and breezy Sunday night with lows in the low to mid 30s. Monday features plenty of clouds and a brisk cooler day. There is a chance of snow showers or flurries at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday with highs Tuesday in the low to mid 40s, rebounding to around 50 Wednesday.

The next weather maker arrives late Wednesday night with rain/snow possible before daybreak. As the day goes along the rain/snow mix should go mostly over to rain showers in Central Wisconsin, while some flakes could still mix in across parts of the Northwoods. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunshine is back to end the work week on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Next weekend may start off unsettled on Saturday with showers and a chance of storms. Highs in the low 60s. Partly cloudy next Sunday, May 1st with highs in the upper 50s.

