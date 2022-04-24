First Alert Weather: Blustery & cooler to start the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mostly cloudy Sunday evening with a chance of showers north. Staying breezy Sunday night with lows in the low to mid 30s. Monday features plenty of clouds and a brisk cooler day. There is a chance of snow showers or flurries at times. Highs in the upper 30s north, low to mid 40s central and south.

Breezy with snow showers possible at times on Monday. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, breezy, and a chance of flurries. Highs in the low 40s. Some sun on Wednesday with highs rebounding to around 50.

The next weather maker arrives late Wednesday night with rain/snow possible before daybreak. As the day goes along the rain/snow mix should go mostly over to rain showers in Central Wisconsin, while some flakes could still mix in across parts of the Northwoods. Highs in the mid 40s.

Highs will be running below average starting Monday until the end of the week. (WSAW)

Sunshine is back to end the work week on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Next weekend may start off unsettled on Saturday with showers and a chance of storms. Highs in the low 60s. Clouds on Sunday, May 1st with showers possible. Highs around 50.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.