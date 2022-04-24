Bucks win game 4, lead series 3-1

CHICAGO, Ill. (WSAW) - The Bucks continued their dominance of the Chicago Bulls, winning game four 119-95 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead to Milwaukee.

The Bucks led from the first quarter to finish, using a dominant second quarter to take a 15-point lead at half before adding to the lead in the second half.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 32 points, adding 17 rebounds. Grayson Allen built off his big game three, scoring 27 points while shooting 6-7 from three-point range for his second straight 20-point game while filling in for the role of injured Khris Middleton.

The Bucks will look to clinch their fourth straight first round victory in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

