Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids pick up softball wins, Marshfield falls to Eau Claire North in soccer

By Matt Infield and Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -On a cold, rainy Friday afternoon, a few area teams were able to sneak games in despite the weather.

In the first battle for Wausau in softball this season, West defeats East 10-9. The Warriors move to 2-1 in Wisconsin Valley Conference play.

In a non-conference showdown in Wisconsin Rapids, the Red Raiders blow Holmen out 12-2.

In soccer action, Marshfield had a rough time with Eau Claire North at home, as the Huskies score a 4-0 victory.

