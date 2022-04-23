UPDATE: Missing Stevens Point man found safe
Andrew Kaminski had been missing since April 4th
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point man that had been missing has returned safely home, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Andrew E. Kaminski had been missing since April 4th, 2022.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that they were thankful to everyone who assisted in the search.
