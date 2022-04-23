News and First Alert Weather App
UPDATE: Missing Stevens Point man found safe

Andrew Kaminski had been missing since April 4th
Andrew Kaminski
Andrew Kaminski(Wisconsin DOJ)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point man that had been missing has returned safely home, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Andrew E. Kaminski had been missing since April 4th, 2022.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that they were thankful to everyone who assisted in the search.

