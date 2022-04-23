News and First Alert Weather App
SPASH hires Matt Pohlkamp as new boys hockey head coach

New SPASH boys hockey head coach Matt Pohlkamp
New SPASH boys hockey head coach Matt Pohlkamp(Stevens Point School District)
By Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -Matt Pohlkamp has been named as the new boys hockey head coach at SPASH. The hiring was announced in a release from the Stevens Point School District on Friday afternoon.

“We are fortunate to have Matt ready and willing to lead this program,” said incoming SPASH Athletic Director Dave Hauser. “He has a lot of experience as both a competitive hockey player and also as a coach. 

“In addition, he brings a passion for the sport and a desire to build the Stevens Point program into a dominant one.  We are thrilled that he is willing to share that with our student-athletes.”

Pohlkamp takes over for Brandon Busse, who had been at the helm of the Panthers since 2015.

“I am extremely honored and excited to be the next head hockey coach at SPASH,” said Pohlkamp. “To be a part of the rich tradition and culture that has been set before me is truly humbling. I look forward to working with all the parties involved in making Stevens Point an incredible place to play hockey.”

