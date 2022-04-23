One of first-ever women to run Boston Marathon runs it again 50 years later

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - While the Boston Marathon was first run back in 1897, women weren’t given a race of their own until 1972. In that first year, eight trailblazing women ran the marathon for the first time. One of those eight was Val Rogosheske, a woman from St. Cloud, Minn. Fifty years later this week, Rogosheske ran it again.

Rogosheske first got the idea to run this year while looking through photo albums with her family.

“My mom realized that ‘Oh my gosh, it’s going to be the 50-year anniversary. Wouldn’t that be cool to go back and run Boston?’ said Val’s daughter Allie, who lives in Stevens Point and is the girls’ soccer coach at SPASH.

What started as an idea turned into a real goal for Val. She made some calls to the race organizers and with some support, she was given entry into the race. However, Val didn’t want to run the race alone.

“She thought it would be really neat if she could ask for two entries also for her two daughters to come run it with since we were celebrating women,” said Allie. “Our cousin also is a big marathon runner and so she asked for an entry for her too, so she asked for three extra entries for the wonderful women in my mom’s life.”

The idea to run with her daughters had inspiration from Val’s original run in 1972.

“When she would go past Wellsley on her first marathon, they would be like ‘Go sister go,” said Dawn Crow, Val’s daughter-in-law and Allie’s wide. “She was like, ‘Those girls now are like my daughters.”

The quartet made their way to Boston for the 50-year anniversary of that first race. The group all ran together, working in intervals of walking and running.

“We’re so lucky that she allowed us to run with her, rather than us going to all run our own races,” said Allie. “It allowed us not only to be there and support each other, but it took some of the pressure off.”

The group made national headlines, drawing cheers and signs from people throughout the course.

“It’s pretty cool when you can sit back and see people coming up to your mom and saying what an impact she’s made in history but also in their own lives and encourage them to step out of their comfort zones,” said Allie.

While Val was the only member of the original eight to run this year, the other remaining members were there to cheer her on and root for her at the finish line.

“To be able to share that and to see my mom in the limelight and all the love and support surrounding her from the other remaining five women from the original eight and to get to know them a little bit and to see my mom interacting with them, it was just a phenomenal thing to be a part of,” said Allie.

It wasn’t just people in Boston who were cheering her on. Val’s grandchildren back in Stevens Point were able to call her on the phone and watch their grandma in the spotlight on TV.

“They realized and thought it was cool that grandma was such a big wig,” said Crow. “It was just like, ‘Oh, I could do something like that. Sky’s the limit.”

For both Crow and Allie, they said they didn’t fully realize the scope of the impact their loved one had through her run.

“There’s so much more to my mom than just running,” said Allie. “She was just...my mom.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.