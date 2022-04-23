First Alert Weather: Showers & storms Saturday night, blustery & turning cooler in the new week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday was the first time in 2022 that the high in Wausau and many other spots in Central Wisconsin rose to 70°. It took only 6 months since the last time it was this warm back in October 2021. The warm weather is going to be short-lived, however. A cold front will be rolling east Saturday night, producing times of showers and thunderstorms. Although storms are not expected to be severe, some storms will produce strong gusty winds, small hail, downpours, and frequent lightning. The main round of storms will affect the area from 10 PM to 1 AM Saturday night into very early Sunday morning. Lows by daybreak on Sunday are in the low to mid 50s.

Showers and scattered storms will impact the region in advance of a cold front tonight into early Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Showers & scattered storms will roll across the area around midnight. (WSAW)

Showers will wind down before sunrise Sunday with some sunshine in the morning. (WSAW)

Showers and storms through 2 AM, some clearing leading up to daybreak. (WSAW)

Hold onto your hat on Sunday! In the wake of the cold front, brisk winds out of the southwest will be gusting up to 40 mph at times, especially during the afternoon. Morning sunshine will fade to clouds during the afternoon with a slight chance of scattered showers, particularly in the north. Highs by early afternoon in the upper 50s to low 60s, falling back through the 50s into the upper 40s by late day.

Sun mixing with afternoon clouds Sunday, breezy, and not quite as warm. (WSAW)

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible on Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Much cooler on Monday with considerable cloudiness and still breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday, as well as Wednesday. Highs Tuesday in the mid 40s, rising to the low 50s Wednesday.

Cooler weather is on the way for the week ahead. (WSAW)

April will wrap up on a cool note for Thursday and Friday with lots of clouds and rain showers possible both days. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. May 1st on Saturday will not be very pleasant based on the current projections. Mostly cloudy and chilly with rain/snow showers possible. Highs struggle to reach the low to mid 40s.

