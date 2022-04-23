News and First Alert Weather App
Construction projects continue on Grand Avenue and Thomas Street in Wausau

By Jade Flury
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis (WSAW)- If you’ve driven near downtown Wausau lately, you’ve likely been stuck in traffic. That’s because of construction at the intersection of Thomas and Grand Ave.

Construction crews aren’t the only people busy thanks to the construction, police are as well.

The Wausau Police Department said they’re giving out more citations and warnings for those who refuse to obey traffic signs in the construction zone.

The police department issued 26 written warnings and about 8 citations since Wednesday, April 13th. The violations include illegal right turns and failure to obey traffic signals.

Violating laws in a construction zone does cost more.

“The actual citation amount or the deposit amount for the violation of failure to obey traffic signals specifically in a construction zone is $136.60 versus’s in a non-construction zone it’s $98.80,” said Andrew Kutchenriter of the Wausau Police Department.

The next construction project will be on the northbound outside lane of Grand Avenue, according to the City of Wausau. The northbound traffic on Grand Avenue will be limited to one lane at Thomas Street next week.

