Community Partners Campus breaks ground on new nonprofit center

The new facility will house seven nonprofit services in the Wausau area
Members of the campus board and those moving into the building broke ground at the facility...
Members of the campus board and those moving into the building broke ground at the facility Friday afternoon.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Partners Campus (CPC) broke ground on its new center Friday, which will house seven nonprofits in the Wausau area.

The project is three years in the making, something that CPC Board President Brian Gumness said has been a wait well worth it.

“All the hurdles that we’ve had to overcome in building selection to site location here, it’s all been a payoff in the end,” said Gumness.

The building has the capability to house 8-15 nonprofits. One of the first seven tenants will be The Neighbor’s Place. Executive Director Donna Ambrose says having that shared space will be a benefit for everyone.

“It’s going to be monumental,” said Ambrose. “Being able to get together, collaborate and bounce ideas off each other or even walk down the hall and get a suggestion is going to strengthen all of us.”

Current tenants include The Neighbor’s Place, Blessings in a Backpack, the Catholic Charities Warming Center, North Central Community Action Program and a free clinic, offering free medical care from doctors and nurses from Aspirus, Marshfield Clinic

“To finally be here, it’s finally sinking in that it’s go-time,” said Ambrose. “We’re excited and the train has left the station so we’re thrilled to be here today.”

The ceremony featured comments from board members and tenants. To Gumness, the highlight of the day was seeing how many people showed up to mark the occasion.

“It warms my heart that we had this kind of turnout,” said Gumness. “To me again, that’s just a sign of the support and respect this community has for what we’re trying to do.”

The campus is located at 364 Grand Avenue in Wausau. It’s scheduled to open this fall.

