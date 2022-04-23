News and First Alert Weather App
Bucks go up 2-1 in first round series with wire-to-wire win over Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday celebrates after scoring a basket during the first half of...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday celebrates after scoring a basket during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (WSAW) -In their first game after All-Star Khris Middleton suffered an MCL sprain, the Bucks made a statement. Milwaukee never trailed in scoring a dominant 111-81 victory in Game 3 of their first round series with the Chicago Bulls. The defending champs now lead the series 2-1 going into Sunday’s Game 4.

Milwaukee led 33-17 after the first quarter and never looked back. Grayson Allen was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points. Bobby Portis, inserted into the starting lineup in Middleton’s place, scored 8 points in the first 4 minutes and finished with 18 and 16 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists.

