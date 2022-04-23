1 dead, another able to walk away as car plunges off highway in Waupaca Co.

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WSAW) - A 75 year old woman died in a crash in Waupaca County Friday afternoon. A 77 year old male passenger was able to walk away with no injuries.

Their vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 10 in Waupaca County when they hit a guard rail, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

After hitting the guardrail, their vehicle descended an embankment, went across a County Highway F off-ramp before landing in a field next to that off-ramp.

Deputies attempted medical aid for the woman, who was trapped in the vehicle. Those efforts were not successful, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Names are being withheld pending notification to family.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.