News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin veterans honored in D.C.

Badger Honor Flight celebrated in the nation’s capital after a long journey.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Wisconsin veterans traveled to Washington, D.C. Thursday as part of the Badger Honor Flight.

The veterans said they experienced a mix of emotions as they visited several monuments built to honor them and the servicemen and women who never made it home.

Standing at the World War II Memorial, these veterans were saluted and remembered for their courage, strength, and bravery.

Honor flights were paused for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Badger Honor Flight has made 40 trips to Washington D.C., since 2010.

“It’s a lot of work to get it together but boy is it worth it. You’ve seen their faces while they’re walking around here. They’re having the time of their life,” said Steve Bartlett, Communication Director for the Badger Honor Flight.

Vietnam Veteran John Looze earned the distinct honor of being the 35-hundredth veteran to make the trip.

“My VIP status caught me by surprise this morning,” he said as he told the Washington News Bureau he was surprised by the honor. He was given a hate to recognize the milestone that he said he will cherish for the rest of his life.

This is one of three Badger Honor Flights that will be taking place this year. The next flight on May 14th will be exclusively for the women who have served in the military.

The third flight is scheduled to touch down in D.C. on June 4th.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport
TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport
The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 killed in fractal burning incident, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of hobby’s danger
Andrew Kaminski
State alert issued for missing Stevens Point man
Ann Retzlaff
Annie’s Campground owner back in custody, bond set at $25,000
Coden Morrell, 19
Wausau Police investigating report of gunshots, 1 arrested on unrelated charges

Latest News

The Badger Honor Flight marked its 40th trip.
Wisconsin veterans honored in D.C.
Marathon County Board ends Diversity Affairs Commission
Marathon County Board cuts Diversity Affairs Commission
2 local students achieve perfect scores on the ACT college entrance exam
2 local students achieve perfect scores on the ACT college entrance exam
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton tries to get past Chicago Bulls' Patrick Williams during the...
Reports: Middleton out 2-4 weeks with MCL sprain
Times of showers and scattered storms late Friday night into early Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Warmer with a risk of showers/storms