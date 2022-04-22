Valders ‘Future Farmers of America’ students drive to class on tractors

VALDERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of Valders High School students took an alternative form of transportation to school, instead of taking the bus or their car.

In a Wisconsin-like way, more than 45 students threw on their backpacks and hopped in their tracors to head to class.

“It’s just a really cool opportunity for kids to kind of show off our Ag community here in Valders,” said Jeff Griffey, Valders FFA Chapter Advisor.

Something you don’t see every day, almost 20 tractors pulling down the road, and right into the school parking lot.

“All of us work around farms or have somebody that knows somebody that has tractors. Most of us have grown up with tractors in our blood. So it’s just one of those things that every kid looks forward to every year, is bringing their tractor to school,” said Toby Hammel, Valders FFA Chapter Member.

Valders Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapters says their students have been preparing for “Drive Your Tractor to School Day,” for months.

“These tractors have went through a pressure wash, a wax, you name it, just like you would be when taking your date to prom, so to speak,” said Griffey.

Valders FFA Chapter sponsors the annual tradition of nearly 30 years, to encourage more kids to get involved in farming.

“I think it’s a huge deal to show that there’s still kids very active within agriculture. It’s becoming an industry where kids are getting farther and farther removed, and to show that, especially in rural areas like this, that there are the Future Farmers of America here,” said Clarissa Ulness, Valders FFA Chapter President.

