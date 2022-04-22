News and First Alert Weather App
Two electrocuted in Marathon County while making art

Sheriff’s officials say two people found dead in Marathon County earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted
Electrocution Graphic
Electrocution Graphic(Source: Associated Press)
By WSAW Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROZELLVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Two people found dead in Marathon County earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood that has gained popularity on social media sites.

During a news conference Thursday, officials say the equipment used for fractal burning caused the electrocutions and started a fire in the garage where the two were found which spread to the rest of the house April 6.

An investigation found that Rodriguez and Carolfi had died prior to the fire, WSAW-TV reported.

The sheriff’s office received assistance from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, State Fire Marshal and the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office.

