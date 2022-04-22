News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder

Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.(MGN ONLINE)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - An 80-year-old homeowner was released from police custody after investigators said he shot and killed an intruder.

Flint Township police tell WNEM a 31-year-old man broke into a home Thursday night and was confronted by the homeowner.

The 80-year-old fired his weapon, striking and killing the intruder, police said.

The homeowner was released as police continue investigating the case.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 killed in fractal burning incident, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of hobby’s danger
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Annie’s Campground owner back in custody, bond set at $25,000
Coden Morrell, 19
Wausau Police investigating report of gunshots, 1 arrested on unrelated charges
Less than a half percent of students who take the ACT get a perfect 36 score.
Two local students celebrate perfect ACT score
TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport
TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta....
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s candidacy challenged at hearing
Roxanne Record and Kadjah Record
Grandmother, mother charged in 4-year-old’s fatal alcohol poisoning, police say
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in Ukraine’s east
FILE - This frame grab image from video, shows a Taliban fighter standing guard outside the...
Death toll in Afghan mosque, school bombing rises to 33, Taliban say
James Bopp Jr., an attorney for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Friday voters should...
Marjorie Taylor Greene's attorney: Voters should decide elections