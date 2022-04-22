“No, John, don’t”: Witnesses link John Andrews to Starkie Swenson murder

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man facing charges for the second time in a Neenah man’s disappearance almost 40 years ago made an appearance in Calumet County court Friday afternoon.

John C. Andrews, now 82, is charged with Concealing a Corpse, a felony that carries up to 12 1/2 years in prison if he’s found guilty. A judge granted Andrews a $10,000 signature bond and ordered him to surrender his passport within 24 hours. He’s due back in court in early May.

Andrews already served 2 years in prison for the death of Starkie Swenson, who went missing in 1983. The discovery of Swenson’s remains in High Cliff State Park last year opened the door for this latest charge.

The defense attorney said the crime falls outside the statute of limitations. “My understanding of the law in Wisconsin for this class of felony is six years, so from 1983 to 2000 is far more than that so this a very real, in my opinion, a statutes of limitations problem,” attorney Jonas Bednarek argued.

The defense also says Andrews is being charged using a law passed eight years after the incident. “My quick research that I could do prior to coming into your courtroom certainly suggests that the statutes that the state seeks to prosecute my client under was not in existence at the time that they allege this crime occurred,” Bednarek said.

District Attorney Nathan Haberman declined to comment on the defense’s arguments after the hearing. “I’m not going to respond to that now. At some point, I’m sure, the legal issues that are some of the issues we anticipated will be addressed in court and we’ll each have our opportunity to make arguments to the court, and the court will make its decision I’m sure.”

As we reported yesterday, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrews, from Chilton. Back in 1994, he entered an Alford plea to an amended charge of Homicide by Negligent Use of a Motor Vehicle. An Alford plea means he didn’t admit guilt but acknowledged the State had enough evidence to get a conviction.

The criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News Friday says months before the discovery at High Cliff State Park, there was an organized search for Swenson’s body in May 2021 in Omro, where a witness said Swenson had a hobby farm and would work in the garden at night. An excavation turned up nothing. When detectives questioned Andrews, he denied having a garden or hobby farm, denied knowing the people who owned the property, denied ever seeing Starkie Swenson in person, and denied ever speaking to Swenson in person. Andrews left the interview saying he doesn’t “want anything else to do about something he knows nothing about.”

Four months later, near the end of September, hikers at High Cliff found a leg bone and brought it to a DNR warden. Deputies uncovered more human remains along a cliff edge. They had been buried under limestone rocks. The decomposition and positions of the bones indicated the remains were there since the time of death or shortly thereafter and were not moved there recently. A Mello Yello can with a design from the early 1980s was also found there.

An autopsy found some compression fractures “consistent with the placement of large limestone blocks” dropped on top of them. It also found numerous rib, pelvis and leg fractures “frequently encountered in cases involving automobile vs. pedestrian/bicyclist collisions.”

Prosecutors believe Andrews ran over Swenson in a jealous rage then hid the body under stones on a ledge at High Cliff.

According to the criminal complaint filed Friday, Swenson had an extramarital affair for years with a woman who would later become John Andrews’s wife and ex-wife, and Andrews was jealous that she was still seeing Swenson after their divorce.

The complaint says Swenson and the woman were both married to other people when they started a romantic relationship in 1976. The woman got a divorce in 1979 and continued seeing Swenson, who remained with his wife.

In 1979, the woman met Andrews in India. Andrews had a wife and children in England but was in India for work. He traveled to the U.S. a couple of times to see her, and Andrews and the woman were married in 1981. The woman told investigators she still saw Swenson a few more times, and he didn’t know she’d remarried. “John became wild with anger and jealously (sic) and accused her of still caring for Starkie. John was irrational, screaming at her and continuing to accuse [them] of having a love affair.” Andrews and his wife were divorced in 1982.

On August 13, 1983, she called Andrews to her house because she received some of his mail. “John was charming and wore down [her] resistance to him.” She said they were in bed when Andrews heard something outside the house and apparently saw someone walking down her driveway. The woman didn’t see him “but she was immediately concerned it was Starkie.” The phone started to ring and John’s eyes were “blazing” as she demanded to know why she wouldn’t answer it, then he left. The complaint says she “never heard from Starkie that night [and she] never heard from Starkie again.”

Another woman who knew Swenson and Andrews testified she saw taillights through the windows of the alcove at Shattuck Junior High School the night of August 13, 1983. When she went to investigate, she heard metal scraping on asphalt and “two loud thumps.” She heard a voice that sounded like a man begging. He said “No, John, don’t” and something like “I’ll stay away from her.” Then she heard “‘oh god’ and a scream that was cut short.” Another man’s voice, which she thought sounded like Andrews, said, “How did you like that.” As she approached, she saw Andrews leaning over the open trunk of his car. She left, afraid Andrews might have seen her.

The next day, Andrews came to her house. During the conversation, he confided that if a driver hit Swenson on his bicycle, the driver could panic, put the body in the car, and drive it into the woods. He told her to think of all the woods up north. She kept asking him questions but Andrews told her he shouldn’t have said anything to her. She asked if he was afraid of being caught. He told her nobody saw him and there is no evidence, and it would be best for her “and her girls” if she didn’t talk about what he told her. He put his hands on her shoulders and started squeezing and told her, “What I did to him maybe I should not have done, but it is too late to worry about it now. Now I have to think about myself.”

The witness told investigators she saw blood under Andrews’ fingernails and on the sides of his fingers. His right hand was scratched and banged up. He told her the blood was from a bloody nose and the scrapes were from helping two girls change a tire. (Neighbors confirmed to investigators they saw Andrews cleaning the inside of his car with a pail on August 14 so they asked him to help change a flat tire since they didn’t have a jack, but he couldn’t get the lug nuts off and he said he had to leave; one of the women said she never saw him scrape his hands.)

A custodian at Shattuck Junior High told investigators he found vehicle tracks in the grass near a parking lot. He followed the tracks and found bicycle parts, including a bent rim with broken spokes, near a small pine tree that was bent over. He said between the tire tracks there were marks like something was dragged or pushed. He threw the bicycle parts in the trash. Police showed him a photo of Starkie Swenson’s bicycle and he said it was similar to the parts he found.

