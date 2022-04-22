News and First Alert Weather App
Man, woman arrested twice in 5 days for drug charges

The Wood County Sheriff's Department said Jamy Brost and Perry Carlstrom were arrested on April 20 on drug related charges. Their arrest comes less than a week after they were arrested on meth-related charges.(Wood County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said a 36-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man are facing new drug charges less than a week after they were arrested on meth-related charges.

In a press release, Lt. Scott Goldberg said Jamy Brost and Perry Carlstrom were arrested on Wednesday, April 20. The arrests took place following a search warrant at a home in the Town of Saratoga. Inside the home, investigators said they found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and prescription medication.

Brost and Carlstrom were released on bond stemming from an arrest that happened on Friday, April 15. In that case, the two were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The two now face an additional five drug charges, as well as bail jumping.

The Wisconsin Rapids and Nekoosa Police Departments, along with the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force and Wood County Human Services helped in the investigation.

