‘It was the best shower I ever took:’ Plover family gets hot water for the first time in months

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Point Heating and Cooling warmed the hearts of a local family in need. A mother and three children went for several months without hot water. When a staff member at SPASH found out, they called Point Heating and Cooling.

The day the company was contacted, they sprung into action and installed a brand new water heater.

“I received a phone call from the Vice-Principal saying that there was a family in need that hadn’t had hot water in months,” said Richard Mead, sales manager at Point Heating and Cooling.

Mead was eager to help.

“I was shocked, I mean that is a long time in that situation and just teenagers living in that situation is hard,” said Mead.

He went to their home to check out the water heater. While he was over, mom was freaking out inside. She didn’t know how she’d pay.

“I was getting really nervous while they were over and I’m like, ‘oh my god, they probably think I’m getting funding and now I’m not and what am going to tell this guy?’” said the mother, Plover.

She said she finally got the courage to say something.

“You know, I can’t-- like-- pay you, and he’s like, ‘we’ll deal with that, we’ll deal with that, we’ll deal with that when it comes up, so I thought he would bill me,” said the mother, Plover.

The bill never came. Mead volunteered his time to do the service for free. Then, he called his boss and he was on board, too.

“Rich’s character is through the roof and to me it only made sense to donate the equipment,” said Rob Schill, owner of Point Heating and Cooling.

Schill said he was happy to help get the family back on their feet.

“Central Wisconsin is our home and the people in central Wisconsin are truly part of our family, so being able to help out when need be, it feels good,” said Schill.

Mead explained why he took the initiative to help the family.

“I was told a long time ago that if you take care of people around you, they’ll take care of you and that’s pretty much true,” said Mead.

“So it was a blessing, very very very much a blessing,” said the mother, Plover.

If you know someone who needs a new furnace Point Heating and Cooling Partners with an organization called ‘Feel the Love,’ and each year they donate a free furnace and installation to a family in need. Click here to learn more or apply.

