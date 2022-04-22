News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Heat-Hawks game delayed by suspicious package outside arena

The tipoff was pushed back nearly an hour while police investigated the package.
The tipoff was pushed back nearly an hour while police investigated the package.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The NBA playoff game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks was delayed Friday night after a suspicious package was found outside State Farm Arena.

The tipoff was pushed back nearly an hour while police investigated the package. Three gates were closed while security personnel made sure there was no danger.

The package was found near the stairwell that provides access to a MARTA subway station at the arena.

The game finally began shortly before 8 p.m., but many fans in the sellout crowd were still in long lines outside the arena, plodding through security checkpoints that are in place for all games.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Gates 1, 2 and 3 were temporarily closed by the Atlanta Police Department while the police department, K-9 units and arena security worked to clear the arena and investigate the contents,” the arena said in a statement. “The contents of the package were found not to be explosive, and the package was removed safely by the Atlanta Bomb Squad.”

The Heat were leading the best-of-seven series after winning the first two games in Miami. Games 3 and 4 are in Atlanta.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 killed in fractal burning incident, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of hobby’s danger
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Annie’s Campground owner back in custody, bond set at $25,000
Coden Morrell, 19
Wausau Police investigating report of gunshots, 1 arrested on unrelated charges
The Wood County Sheriff's Department said Jamy Brost and Perry Carlstrom were arrested on April...
Man, woman arrested twice in 5 days for drug charges
Less than a half percent of students who take the ACT get a perfect 36 score.
Two local students celebrate perfect ACT score

Latest News

VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
Members of the campus board and those moving into the building broke ground at the facility...
Community Partners Campus breaks ground on new nonprofit center
Ongoing construction at the intersection of Grande Avenue and Thomas Street
Construction projects continue on Grand Avenue and Thomas Street in Wausau
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 4 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC