First Alert Weather: Warmer with showers & storms at times

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Keep the umbrella handy for the rest of Friday afternoon and evening. A warm front is making in-roads northeast toward North Central Wisconsin. In advance of the front, times of showers with a chance of strong storms moving into Friday evening. The main threats with any stronger storms will be hail up to 1″ in size, gusty winds up to 50 mph, downpours, and frequent lightning. The storms will shift north out of the area after midnight Friday night. Temperatures will be running in the 40s to around 50.

Saturday is a taste of spring, although not picture perfect. Clouds with breaks of sunshine and breezy. The main issue is how much sunshine will we experience on Saturday. More clouds and highs are in the 60s, while some longer stretches of sunshine will boost temperatures into the low to mid 70s. If you have outdoor plans, Saturday, during the daylight hours, is the better part of the weekend.

A cold front will head our way Saturday night into Sunday morning with additional opportunities for showers and a chance of storms. At this time, any storms Saturday night into Sunday morning are not expected to be severe but could produce gusty winds, small hail, and downpours. Blustery on Sunday with more clouds than sun. Highs in the low 60s. Wind gusts Sunday afternoon could be as high as 50 mph.

Noticeably cooler on Monday with considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 40s. Some sun Tuesday and Wednesday but cool with highs Tuesday in the mid to upper 40s, while in the low 50s on Wednesday. Clouds are on tap for Thursday and next Friday, April 29th. A chance of showers both days. Highs in the mid 50s.

