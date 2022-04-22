News and First Alert Weather App
Busy night of spring sports includes big wins for Mosinee, Marathon, Wausau West baseball, D.C. Everest girls’ soccer

Additionally, Marathon and Wausau West baseball each grab conference wins
By Matt Infield and Ben Helwig
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a night that started to feel more like spring than most have the last few weeks, area high school sports were busy Thursday night.

First, in baseball, a Great Northern Conference battle pitted Mosinee against Lakeland Union for a doubleheader. Mosinee got things started with a four-run first inning in game one, headlined by a Keagan Jirschele triple and a two-RBI double off the bat of Gavin Obremski. Mosinee won game one 10-0 and game two even more decisively 21-1.

In the Wisconsin Valley Conference, Marshfield and Wausau West played a wild back-and-forth contest. West opened the game with three runs in the first, but Marshfield would score eight unanswered runs that featured RBIs from Braxton Kurth and Cole Halvorsen. However, the Warriors rallied from behind in this one, outscoring the TIgers 9-1 in the final innings of the game. They go on to win 13-9.

In Marathon, the Red Raiders clashing with Edgar for the second time this week. Marathon won earlier this week 8-6. They’d pick up another victory Thursday night. Grant Warren and Jaden Koeller had RBI singles for the Red Raiders in the 6-3 win.

Lastly, on the pitch, D.C. Everest looked to keep their perfect conference record in tact against Merrill. The Evergreens continued to look strong as they raced out to an early lead, including goals from Jenna Check and Jenna Baumann. They win on the road 9-0.

