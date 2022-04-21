News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wausau Police investigating report of gunshots, 1 arrested on unrelated charges

Coden Morrell, 19
Coden Morrell, 19(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- A 19-year-old Wausau man is in custody in the Marathon County Jail on unrelated charges after a shooting investigation.

Police said they received the report of gunshots around 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of Stark Street. When officers arrived, shell casings were located in the roadway.  Officers observed no initial indications of damage or injury. 

Coden Morrell was arrested for several drug-related offenses and a probation violation. No arrests have yet been made for discharging a gun.

 The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 killed in fractal burning incident, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of hobby’s danger
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Annie’s Campground owner back in custody, bond set at $25,000
The Wood County Sheriff's Department said Jamy Brost and Perry Carlstrom were arrested on April...
Man, woman arrested twice in 5 days for drug charges
Less than a half percent of students who take the ACT get a perfect 36 score.
Two local students celebrate perfect ACT score

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing.
1 dead, another able to walk away as car plunges off highway in Waupaca Co.
Weekend Forecast
First Alert Weather: Saturday will be the warmest since October
Members of the campus board and those moving into the building broke ground at the facility...
Community Partners Campus breaks ground on new nonprofit center
Ongoing construction at the intersection of Grande Avenue and Thomas Street
Construction projects continue on Grand Avenue and Thomas Street in Wausau
Marshfield Medical Center in Weston, Aspirus in Wausau raise flags to encourage organ donation
Marshfield Medical Center in Weston, Aspirus in Wausau raise flags to encourage organ donation