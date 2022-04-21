Wausau Police investigating report of gunshots, 1 arrested on unrelated charges

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- A 19-year-old Wausau man is in custody in the Marathon County Jail on unrelated charges after a shooting investigation.

Police said they received the report of gunshots around 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of Stark Street. When officers arrived, shell casings were located in the roadway. Officers observed no initial indications of damage or injury.

Coden Morrell was arrested for several drug-related offenses and a probation violation. No arrests have yet been made for discharging a gun.

The case remains under investigation.

