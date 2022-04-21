Wausau organization to offer additional e-recycling on Saturday
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Good News Project will host a special electronic recycling day on Saturday. The Good News Project is a nonprofit organization that offers programs to serve others. One of those programs is e-cycling.
Each week, people can recycle numerous electronics on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its warehouse on 1106 N. Fifth Street. That location is south of Bridge Street.
In honor of Earth Day, it will also be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There is a cost of $.45 cents per pound to recycle the following items:
- Computer towers, laptops, printers, keyboards, fax machines, external hard drives, flash drives, everything that plugs into computers – mice, speakers, etc., and computer parts
- Cords, Christmas lights, A/C adapters, surge protectors
- Microwave and toaster ovens
- Stereo equipment and speakers
- GPS units, car stereos, e-readers
- Video game systems, DVD players, VCRs, cable boxes
- Landline telephones and answering machines
- Outdated cell phones and chargers
- Vacuum cleaners, fans, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, coffee makers
- Fluorescent light ballasts (no bulbs)
- Blow dryers, toasters, and other small household appliances
- All sizes and types of televisions and computer monitors
- Air Conditioners, dorm size refrigerators
- Just about anything with a circuit board and/or electric cord that is smaller than a large appliance!
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.