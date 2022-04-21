Wausau organization to offer additional e-recycling on Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Good News Project will host a special electronic recycling day on Saturday. The Good News Project is a nonprofit organization that offers programs to serve others. One of those programs is e-cycling.

Each week, people can recycle numerous electronics on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its warehouse on 1106 N. Fifth Street. That location is south of Bridge Street.

In honor of Earth Day, it will also be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is a cost of $.45 cents per pound to recycle the following items:

Computer towers, laptops, printers, keyboards, fax machines, external hard drives, flash drives, everything that plugs into computers – mice, speakers, etc., and computer parts

Cords, Christmas lights, A/C adapters, surge protectors

Microwave and toaster ovens

Stereo equipment and speakers

GPS units, car stereos, e-readers

Video game systems, DVD players, VCRs, cable boxes

Landline telephones and answering machines

Outdated cell phones and chargers

Vacuum cleaners, fans, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, coffee makers

Fluorescent light ballasts (no bulbs)

Blow dryers, toasters, and other small household appliances

All sizes and types of televisions and computer monitors

Air Conditioners, dorm size refrigerators

Just about anything with a circuit board and/or electric cord that is smaller than a large appliance!

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.