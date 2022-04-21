News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wausau organization to offer additional e-recycling on Saturday

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Good News Project will host a special electronic recycling day on Saturday. The Good News Project is a nonprofit organization that offers programs to serve others. One of those programs is e-cycling.

Each week, people can recycle numerous electronics on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its warehouse on 1106 N. Fifth Street. That location is south of Bridge Street.

In honor of Earth Day, it will also be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is a cost of $.45 cents per pound to recycle the following items:

  • Computer towers, laptops, printers, keyboards, fax machines, external hard drives, flash drives, everything that plugs into computers – mice, speakers, etc., and computer parts
  • Cords, Christmas lights, A/C adapters, surge protectors
  • Microwave and toaster ovens
  • Stereo equipment and speakers
  • GPS units, car stereos, e-readers
  • Video game systems, DVD players, VCRs, cable boxes
  • Landline telephones and answering machines
  • Outdated cell phones and chargers
  • Vacuum cleaners, fans, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, coffee makers
  • Fluorescent light ballasts (no bulbs)
  • Blow dryers, toasters, and other small household appliances
  • All sizes and types of televisions and computer monitors
  • Air Conditioners, dorm size refrigerators
  • Just about anything with a circuit board and/or electric cord that is smaller than a large appliance!

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport
TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport
Andrew Kaminski
State alert issued for missing Stevens Point man
A Portage County man is getting overwhelming community support as he battles Chronic Lyme...
Plover man shares frustrating experiences with Lyme Disease
James Martin Nelson
Former Lamers bus driver charged with OWI
Michael Scharloo
Convicted sex offender charged in Langlade County with possessing child pornography

Latest News

COVID testing site in Rhinelander to close April 30 due to decreased demand
Laurie Moyer picks up trash along Post Rd in Plover, Wis.
Portage County woman takes initiative to help clean her communtiy
Rendering of the plan for the Campus building
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held Friday for one-of-a-kind nonprofit center in Wausau
Celebrating Earth Day with #PoCoTrashTag
Celebrating Earth Day with #PoCoTrashTag