Two local students celebrate perfect ACT score

Less than half a percent of students who take the ACT earn a perfect score
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Less than a half-percent of students who take the ACT get a perfect 36 score. Two local students took the pressure from the exam and turned it into perfection.

Nick Knezic, a Wausau West junior, has big dreams. He knew since middle school he wanted to attend a more selective college, so he had to put in the work. He took his first practice exam in 8th grade.

“I definitely had to do studying for this,” said Knezic.

That wasn’t the case for many of his peers going into the exam for the first time junior year.

“There’s a lot of my friends that were really nervous or anxious going into the test, but you know I’d done it before.”

Knezic had help from his tutors, but they say it was all his hard work.

“He set a goal and he continued to work hard toward achieving that goal which of course speaks to his character.” Pamela Knezic, ‘Class 101′ advisor and owner.

“I think he’s a great example because he shows that if you practice if you work hard, you can achieve it,” said Hannah Rueber, ‘Class 101′ college planner.

Ben Ortengran, a junior at Rural Virtual Academy in Medford, told me he was nervous when he picked up that pencil on exam day. When he got his score back he was pleasantly surprised.

“I was expecting to get like high twenties or something like that,” said Ortengran.

Carla Huston, Ben’s mom, said he’s gotten a lot of support and kudos from the community on social media.

“We’re all so proud of him. His dad and I and Lucas, his brother, was so happy when he heard so it’s been really delightful for all of us,” said Huston.

Knezic and Ortengran said they’re excited to explore colleges.

“I’m really getting excited to see how I can find just the perfect college for me,” said Knezic.

Ortengran is looking into the University of Alaska and UW-Madison and Knezic is looking into Villanova and Georgetown.

