News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Teen in Michigan school shooting set for Sept. 6 trial

A 15-year-old Oxford High School student is being charged as an adult after being accused of...
A 15-year-old Oxford High School student is being charged as an adult after being accused of shooting and killing four students and injuring several others in a shooting at his school on Tuesday, Nov. 30.(Oakland County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Thursday set a Sept. 6 trial date for a teenager charged with murder and other crimes in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students.

Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe said the date could change but he wanted to set one to “move this case forward.”

Ethan Crumbley, who turns 16 next week, is accused of shooting fellow students at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

Rowe disclosed the trial date during a brief hearing in Pontiac that must be held every 30 days because Crumbley is a minor who is being held in a county jail. He is segregated from adults.

Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Collins said the state Center for Forensic Psychiatry has completed a report about the teen’s mental health status at the time of the shooting and whether he could be held criminally responsible.

The conclusion wasn’t disclosed in court. The prosecutor’s office later said it couldn’t publicly discuss it. A message seeking comment was left for defense attorney Paulette Loftin, who indicated in January that she would pursue an insanity defense.

Separately, the boy’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged with involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say they ignored warning signs about their son’s mental health and failed to keep a gun out of his reach at home.

They’re in jail, unable so far to afford a $500,000 bond. The couple’s attorneys deny the allegations.

___

For more of the AP’s coverage of the Michigan school shooting: https://apnews.com/hub/oxford-high-school-shooting

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 killed in fractal burning incident, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of hobby’s danger
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Annie’s Campground owner back in custody, bond set at $25,000
Coden Morrell, 19
Wausau Police investigating report of gunshots, 1 arrested on unrelated charges
The Wood County Sheriff's Department said Jamy Brost and Perry Carlstrom were arrested on April...
Man, woman arrested twice in 5 days for drug charges
Less than a half percent of students who take the ACT get a perfect 36 score.
Two local students celebrate perfect ACT score

Latest News

VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
Community reacts to 5 bodies found in Duluth home
Change this caption before publishing.
1 dead, another able to walk away as car plunges off highway in Waupaca Co.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta....
Marjorie Taylor Greene hostile in testimony over eligibility
Weekend Forecast
First Alert Weather: Saturday will be the warmest since October