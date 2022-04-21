Reports: Middleton out 2-4 weeks with MCL sprain

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -Multiple reports indicate that Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton will miss anywhere from 2-4 weeks with an MCL injury suffered in the fourth quarter of Milwaukee’s Game 2 loss to the Chicago Bulls. At the very least, Middleton is out for the remainder of the first round.

Dario Melendez of WISN in Milwaukee first reported that Middleton is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with the injury. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski then reported that Middleton will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Middleton scored 18 points in Game 2, 15 of them coming in the third quarter before departing with the injury in the fourth.

On a positive note-Bobby Portis, who left the game with an eye abrasion after taking an elbow to the face, is not on the injury report for Game 3.

Tipoff from Chicago will be at 7:30 CT on Friday night.

