Randall Cobb looks to mentor new wide receiver room

Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb reacts with A.J. Dillon during the first half of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb reacts with A.J. Dillon during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers’ wide receiver room is bare since the departure of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The only veteran receiver left in the room is Randall Cobb.

When Cobb was asked how he is doing without Adams, he replied, “he’s still alive, you know?”

Cobb discussed the move as a business move, but the room won’t be the same after the departure of one of the NFL’s best receivers.

“Every good thing comes to an end. Whether it’s when you’re ready, things happen,” Cobb said.

But that good thing ending leaves the Packers’ wide receiver room in flux. Without Adams, the room consists of Cobb, Allen Lazard, recent signing Sammy Watkins and an assortment of other receivers.

“Every year is a different team. There are a lot of moving pieces, a lot of things that are probably going to happen between now and the draft and the draft and the season. And you just take it day-by-day to do what you need to do every day to prepare for the next day,” Cobb said.

Whether they break a 20-year string of not drafting a receiver in the first round, new receivers signal a chance for Cobb to mentor.

“Excited about our room. We’ve got some young guys and talent. It’s about the learning curve. Helping them along the way,” Cobb said.

One of those receivers is soon to be second-year wideout Amari Rodgers. His exact role is not determined yet, but Cobb harped on patience and a familiar example as a vote of confidence in the young wideout

“You want to talk about Tae, there’s a lot of people in the room that wanted Tae cut. Talking about Tae was going to get cut. If you remember that. Just give it time,” Cobb said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

