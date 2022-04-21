News and First Alert Weather App
Portage County woman takes initiative to help clean her communtiy

By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A Portage County woman fed up with the amount of garage she noticed on her runs, hopes the community will come together on Earth Day.

Laurie Moyer created the hashtag #PoCoTrashTag. She hopes people will take pride in cleaning up the county and share their hard work on social media. She said found some inspiration on other social media platforms that used a similar concept, but she was the first to start it in Portage County.

She hopes people will take before and after photos of the sites they’ve cleaned up. Photos can be posted to the Portage County Trash Tag Facebook Group, or on TikTok, using #PoCoTrashTag.

There will be an event Sunday, April 24 at Pffiner Park in Stevens Point where all children who participated will get prizes, and adults who participated will be entered to win. The event starts at 1 p.m. and is located at 1100 Crosby Ave, in Stevens Point.

“I just get these crazy ideas. And I think what is something we could do to, I don’t know, bring the community together? Not that we don’t have events that don’t do that. But I mean, who can’t get behind trying to clean up a space and to possibly win a prize or get some free ice cream for your efforts? Yeah, why not? Right?”

To learn more about her efforts, click here to be redirected to the Facebook group.

